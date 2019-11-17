Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Ruth Gilmore


1932 - 2019
Mary Ruth Gilmore Obituary
Mary Ruth Gilmore

Springfield - Mary Ruth Gilmore, 87, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1932 to Henry and Daisy Cobel. Mary was united in marriage to her husband, Eugene Gilmore on June 21, 1952. Mary was a member of South Haven Baptist Church. Mary was a wonderful cook and enjoyed serving others. She was also a very gifted china painter.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Dorothy, Wilbur, and Norman. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Gilmore, her children, Richard and (Robin) Gilmore, Deb (Bruce) Gilmore Porter and Tami Roller, a sister, Jean Tate , five grandchildren, Wendy (Stuart) Featherson, Garen Gilmore, Abbi,(Dustin) Woosley, Jake Stokes, and Rochelle Dilbeck, and five great- grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Visitation will be November 19, 2019 at 1:00 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.

Memorial donations may be made to South Haven Baptist Church Mission Group at 2350 S. Campbell, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
