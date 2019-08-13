Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Clear Creek Cemetery
Mary Ruth White

Mary Ruth White Obituary
Mary Ruth White

Springfield - On August 10, 2019, Mary Ruth Skaggs White , 91, of Springfield, Mo completed her journey here and passed on to her home in heaven. She attended elementary and high schools in North Kansas City, Mo., and also William Jewel College, Liberty, Mo. She was a member of Bois D'Arc Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 50 years, J.B. White; mother, Jeannette Parcell Skaggs and father, John Considine Skaggs. Remaining are many treasured friends. Graveside services will be at Clear Creek Cemetery on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm, immediately followed by internment. There will be no formal visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, Southwest Springfield Chapter, P.O. Box 4352, Springfield, Mo 65808.

"The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand forever." Isaiah 40:8 KJV
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
