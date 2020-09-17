Mary Smith

Mary SmithOzark - Mary (Brady) Smith, age 92 of Ozark, passed away to our Lord on September 16, 2020 at 11:52 P.M. Mary was born on May 30, 1928 in Cole Camp, Missouri, the daughter of Dr. Charles and Alva (Geary) Brady.Mary attended elementary school in Chillicothe and Sedalia, Missouri. She graduated Sedalia Smith-Cotton High School in 1946. Mary attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri for one year. Mary then finished her degree at Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri. She was a Physical Education teacher in Monett and St. Joseph, Missouri before marrying Robert Smith on November 26, 1953 at her parents' home in Sedalia.The couple lived on a farm in Hughesville, Missouri while Mary taught school at Sedalia, and Robert milked cows and farmed.They moved to Ozark in 1967 and formed Elk Valley Estates subdivision and cattle ranch until Robert's death in 2005. Mary taught school in the Sparta and Ozark school systems until her retirement after 30 years of service to students. Mary moved to 4th Avenue in Ozark. She lived there from 2005-2016. Mary has been a resident of Riverview Manor since then.Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Margaret (Brady) Belt.Mary is survived by her brother, Dr. Charles Brady, Jr., of Phoenix, Arizona; her children, Gayle Smith of Austin, Texas and Scott Smith and wife Cathy of Bland, Missouri; four grandchildren, Natalie Rhodes of Austin, Texas, Jill Smith of Kansas City Missouri, Jeff Smith of San Jose, California and Jessica (Smith) Savoie of Solon, Ohio; and three great grandchildren, Juliette, Henry and Anna Savoie of Solon, Ohio.Mary loved traveling, exercising and reading. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ozark, Missouri. Mary had many friends and acquaintances in the Ozark area.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Selmore Cemetery, Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden officiating, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.