Mary Standard
Coleman - Mary Standard, age 78, of Coleman, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.
She was born Mary Jane Haun on April 21, 1941 in Springfield, Missouri to Edmund Eugene Haun and Sylvia Elizabeth Toye Haun. Mary grew up in Fair Grove where she graduated high school. She married Walter Standard on October 20, 2012 in Craig, Colorado. Mary and Walter moved to Coleman four years ago to enjoy their retirement. She enjoyed quilting and reading western novels. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War, in Brownwood. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund Eugene Haun and Sylvia Elizabeth Haun; and her brothers, Edmund Haun, Jr., Donald Haun, and Albert Haun.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Standard of Coleman; her daughters, Cynthia Calk and husband Daniel of Lone Oak, Paula Bell and husband Roland of River Oaks; her sons, David Bledsoe of Wichita Falls, Samuel Foster and wife Julie of Haltom City; her brother, Darrell Haun of Omaha Nebraska; her sisters, Clara Faulkner and husband Daniel of Omaha, Nebraska, Karen Haun of Springfield, Missouri, Barbara Hood and husband Bill of Mount Vernon, Missouri, Glenda McLelland and husband Carson of Elkland, Missouri, Pamela Haun of Elkland, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Jason Calk and wife Leslie, Jennifer Calk, Kadence Haskett, Jonathan Champion, Alyssa Foster, Jewelia Foster, Ansley Hamideh, Ashlyn Hamideh; and five great-grandchildren, Anna Hawkins, Schaeffer, Shiloh, Silas and Selah Calk.
Arrangements for the Standard family are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Condolences and remembrances can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020