Mary Sue Robertson


1941 - 2019
Mary Sue Robertson Obituary
Mary Sue Robertson

Republic - Mary Sue (Foust) Robertson, born March 11, 1941, to Sam and Dollie (Garoutte) Foust, passed from this life November 19, 2019, at 3:50 p.m. with family by her side.

She married William Finis "Bill" Robertson, Jr. on Aug 27, 1961. To this union two children were born, Debra (Robertson) Cooney (Jeff) and William Foust Robertson "Bill William" (Kerri); four grandchildren, Alexandra Cooney, Andrew Cooney, Jack Robertson, Abigail Robertson; and one great-grandchild, Emeri Mourning.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dollie (Garoutte) Foust, 1977; father, Sam Foust, 1987; mother-in-law, Gladys (Wallace) Robertson, 2001; father-in-law, Finis Robertson, 2002; brother-in-law, Pete Walz, 2012; brother-in-law, John West, 2015; and sister, Lora Lee Bacon, 2019.

Mary Sue retired from Republic R-III Schools after 27 years of service as a high school secretary and as the superintendent's administrative assistant. She was an active member of Westside Christian Church where she was a founding youth leader and served as the pianist for many years. After retirement in 2001, she became a leader in the Republic Historical Society where she served in various leadership roles, including president, until her health failed.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29 also in the funeral home, with graveside services immediately following in Lindsey Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, per Mary Sue's request, memorial contributions may be made to Westside Christian Church or the Republic Historical Society. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
