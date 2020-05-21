|
|
Mary Virginia Hogan
Springfield - Mary Virginia Lewis Hogan, 101 years of age, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1918, in Youngtown, Ohio, to Mary Evelyn (Stevenson) and Gayle F. Lewis. Virginia was raised in various pastorates in Northeast Ohio. She went on to graduate from Central Bible Institute in 1937.
Virginia married the love of her life, J. Philip Hogan on December 28, 1937. To this union, two children were born: James Richard in 1938 and Phyllis Lynne in 1941.
Philip and Virginia served their Lord and Savior throughout their married life together. They pastored 1938 - 1945 at Eastside Assembly (Praise AG) in Springfield, Missouri, Painesville, Ohio, and River Rouge, Michigan. Philip and Virginia were appointed missionaries to China in 1945, and in 1947, they sailed on the Marine Lynx to China. In 1949, Philip and Virginia served in Ningpo, Shanghai, and later Taipai, Tawain, before returning to the United States due to the Korean War Conflict. In 1950 - 1951, they served a pastorate in Florence, South Carolina. Thereafter, Philip and Virginia returned to Springfield and continued working in AG Foreign Missions.
Virginia continued her education during the time of pastoring and serving as a missionary with her husband, and then went on to teach on the college level as a professor. From 1945 - 1947, Virginia did language study at the University of California- Berkely. In 1966, she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Religious Education at Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. Virginia completed a Master of Education at Drury College in 1973. Virginia taught Sociology and World Civilizations at Central Bible College and Evangel University until her retirement in 1983. Upon retiring, Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Virginia is survived by her daughter: Phyllis Lynne (Jon) Hilton of Springfield, Missouri; grandsons: Robert (Angel) McGlasson of Springfield, Missouri, and Timothy (David) McGlasson of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren: Zephan McGlasson and Celeste McGlasson. She is preceded in death by her parents: Gayle F. and Mary Lewis; husband: J. Philip Hogan; and son: James Richard.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Springfield, Missouri. After the funeral service, Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's memory are suggested to the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary J. Philip Hogan Missions, Springfield, Missouri.
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020