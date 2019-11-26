Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
First and Calvary Presbyterian Church
Mary (Cindy) Weddell

Mary (Cindy) Weddell Obituary
Mary (Cindy) Weddell

Springfield - Mary (Cindy) Weddell, 64, of Springfield, passed away on November 19, 2019 after a long fight with cancer.

She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority at Drury College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts. She was also a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. She was a great mom, dear friend and wife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jane Barnes.

She is survived by her husband, Rob, of Springfield; daughter, Emily, of Springfield; son, Robert IV, of Chicago; and daughter, Marily, of Springfield.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
