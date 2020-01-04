|
Marylee York
Springfield - Marylee York, 80, of Springfield, MO, passed away December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born January 21, 1939, to Ora and Mona (Clevenger) Jacobs, in Montana, KS. She attended elementary school in Montana and graduated from Labette County High School in Altamont, KS.
Marylee married Carter Carlton, of Oswego, KS; they later divorced. She married Carl Wayne York of Columbus, KS; they later divorced. She worked for the Oswego Independent Observer newspaper in Oswego, KS, for many years. She later worked for MD Publications, Inc., in Springfield, MO, as the Circulation Manager, until she retired.
Marylee always worked very hard, as a single mother, to provide for her family. She deeply loved her family and helped them in any way she could. Marylee was an animal lover, enjoyed art, music, traveling, sewing, knitting, reading and gardening. She was an avid fan of Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Walter Jacobs, and two sisters, Neva Holden and Carol Langsford.
She is survived by her children, Mark Carlton, of Collinsville, OK, Sharon York, Dora Huskey, and Bryan York, all of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren, Amber Stotler, Claire York, Krysta Sartain and Dori York; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Brown, of Springfield, MO.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date and she will rest with her parents at Mitchell Cemetery near Montana, KS. Arrangements are under the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service in Sparta.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020