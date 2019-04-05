Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church located in Brentwood Christian Church
Matthew Joseph Oliver Obituary
Matthew Joseph Oliver

Kansas City - Matthew Joseph Oliver, 24, Kansas City, MO, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019, in his home. He was born July 8, 1994 in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Michael Scott and Michelle Marie (McGraw) Oliver.

Matt attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, in Liberty, Missouri, and was graduated from Logan Rogersville High School in 2013, where he wrestled and played football. Matt received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from William Jewell College in 2017, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He also attended UMKC School of Law. Matt was and is loved as a true son and brother, a loyal friend, and a tenacious competitor.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Sharon McGraw and David "The General" Oliver.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Michelle; sister, Megan Oliver and her boyfriend, Blake Heckman; grandmother, Cynthia Oliver; aunts and uncles, Brad and Carol Oliver (Emily and Abbey), Sean and Marsha McGraw (Dylan and Ryan), Missy and David Gehrke (Greta and Henry); great-aunts and uncles, Rene McGraw, Bill and Evelyn Friedman, Mary Lambert, Joyce Chalmers, and her children, Adam and Joy Chalmers (Liam and Cameron), Casey Chalmers; other family members, Debbie Oliver, Jessica and Andrew Tappana (Ollie and Parker), Becca and Justin Daniels, and Tina Schoenlaub; and many friends who were family to Matt.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Trinity Presbyterian Church located in Brentwood Christian Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A time to visit with Matt's family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the KCPD Care Team (kcpdcareteam.org) or Safe Call Now (safecallnow.org) for the benefit of public safety employees and their families.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
