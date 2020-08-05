1/
Matthew Lee Bebout
Matthew Lee Bebout

Springfield - Matthew Lee Bebout was born November 20, 1962 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and died on August 1, 2020 , in Springfield, MO.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ross and Kay Bebout of Springfield; his mother, Heather Pearce of Princes Risborough, England; his brother Timothy (Marissa Bebout) of Flemington, New Jersey; his niece and nephew, Stephanie Bebout of Waxahachie, Texas and Shane Bebout of Odessa, Texas.

No services are planned at the present time. Memorial contributions may be made in Matt's name to the American Heart Association.






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
