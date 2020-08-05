Matthew Lee Bebout
Springfield - Matthew Lee Bebout was born November 20, 1962 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and died on August 1, 2020 , in Springfield, MO.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ross and Kay Bebout of Springfield; his mother, Heather Pearce of Princes Risborough, England; his brother Timothy (Marissa Bebout) of Flemington, New Jersey; his niece and nephew, Stephanie Bebout of Waxahachie, Texas and Shane Bebout of Odessa, Texas.
No services are planned at the present time. Memorial contributions may be made in Matt's name to the American Heart Association
.