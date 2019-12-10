|
|
Matthew Zimmerman
Springfield - Matthew Zimmerman, 18, Springfield, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Mercy Hospital. He was born May 19, 2001 in St. Louis, MO. Matthew loved to play soccer and travel. He was an Eagle Scout.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Deacon Robert and Mari Lou Zimmerman.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Mary Zimmerman; brother, Cpl. Isaac Zimmerman; sister, Kasha Zimmerman; grandparents, John and Ellen Richardson; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. in the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Catholic Schools
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019