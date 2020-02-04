|
Mattie Witt
Highlandville - Mattie Lue Witt, age 86 of Highlandville, died February 3, 2020. She was born December 23, 1933 in Highalndville, the daughter of Robert and Reba (Brown) Stutesmun.
On January 19, 1951 she was united in marriage to Harold "Wayne" Witt, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2005. Mattie was retired from FASCO. She was a devoted homemaker and mother.
Mattie attended Chestnutridge Baptist Church. She was well known in Christian County for her famous "Cinnamon Pickles." Mattie loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking walks and picking blackberries. Mattie also crocheted - making afghans for all 12 of her grandchildren.
Survivors include: three children, Mike Witt and Carrie Glenn of Niangua, Don Witt and Deb of Chestnutridge and Cindy Bilyeu and Benny of Spokane; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren; sister, Earnestine Frazee and Fred of Kansas, sister in law Joan Freeman and Jerry of Texas and brother in law, Tom Witt of Utah.
In addition to her husband, Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; three children, David Lynn Witt, Kathy Ann Holland and Virginia Louise "Ginny" Witt; and her other siblings, Louis, Clell, Max, Harold and Hazel.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Allen Maples and Pastor Ron Adrian officiating. Burial will follow at Highlandville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. immediately before the funeral in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020