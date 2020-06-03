Maudie Lucille (Marti) Seale
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudie (Marti) Lucille Seale

Stockton - Maudie (Marti) Lucille Seale, age 76, of Stockton, Missouri passed away June 1, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Missouri, March 6, 1944 to Maloy and Loma Gambriel. She was a homemaker, wife, and mother.

She was united in marriage to Fred Seale in December of 1982. Her interested included sewing, flowers and plants, and being a Nana.

She was preceded in death by her parents Maloy and Loma Gambriel; husband Fred M. Seale; 1 step daughter, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers; and 1 great-grandson Troy Bennett Hammon. She is survived by daughters Kera Schroer and husband Rodney, Kerrell Dickens and husband Jesse; son Billy Thornhill and wife Ramona; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 1 soon to be great-great-grandchildren; sisters Wilma Johnson and Mary Oleson; 2 brothers Joe Gambriel and wife Connie, Harold Gambriel and wife Lisa, one brother-in-law Rick Carter many nieces and nephews; and Samantha her Fur Baby.

Funeral Services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North Friday, June 5, 2:00. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 6:00-8:00. Burial will be held at Bellview Cemetery, Springfield, at 3:30 following the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Burial
03:30 PM
Bellview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved