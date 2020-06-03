Maudie (Marti) Lucille SealeStockton - Maudie (Marti) Lucille Seale, age 76, of Stockton, Missouri passed away June 1, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Missouri, March 6, 1944 to Maloy and Loma Gambriel. She was a homemaker, wife, and mother.She was united in marriage to Fred Seale in December of 1982. Her interested included sewing, flowers and plants, and being a Nana.She was preceded in death by her parents Maloy and Loma Gambriel; husband Fred M. Seale; 1 step daughter, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers; and 1 great-grandson Troy Bennett Hammon. She is survived by daughters Kera Schroer and husband Rodney, Kerrell Dickens and husband Jesse; son Billy Thornhill and wife Ramona; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 1 soon to be great-great-grandchildren; sisters Wilma Johnson and Mary Oleson; 2 brothers Joe Gambriel and wife Connie, Harold Gambriel and wife Lisa, one brother-in-law Rick Carter many nieces and nephews; and Samantha her Fur Baby.Funeral Services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North Friday, June 5, 2:00. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 6:00-8:00. Burial will be held at Bellview Cemetery, Springfield, at 3:30 following the service.