Maurice N. Clopton
Springfield - Maurice Noel Clopton, 94, entered eternal life on March 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Maurice was born on August 23, 1924 in Aurora, Missouri, the son of William Thomas and Bessie Noel Clopton. A graduate of Aurora High School, Maurice obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Music from Drury University and a Masters of Sacred Music from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. Maurice served in the United States Army during World War II. He was stationed in the South Pacific and served a portion of his duty as a chaplain's assistant.
Maurice married Charlotte Louise McClure on September, 1, 1946 in Drury University's Stone Chapel. Maurice and Charlotte were married for fifty-seven years. Charlotte preceded him in death in 2003. Maurice and Charlotte made a musical team as they ministered together in Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri. Maurice's life calling was to serve his Lord as a church minister of music. Initially, he served churches in Okmulgee and Shawnee, Oklahoma. In 1954 he became Minister of Music at Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, serving in that role until 1971. During that time Maurice and Charlotte led youth choir trips to a number of places in the United States. He subsequently served the Cockrell Hill Baptist Church in Dallas, the First Baptist Church of Clinton, Missouri, Temple Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri, and the Nixa Christian Church in Nixa, Missouri. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry in February, 1976.
An accomplished baritone soloist, Maurice was a charter member of "The CenturyMen," a select auditioned group of 100 Ministers of Music formed by the Southern Baptist Convention in 1969. During those years the CenturyMen performed all across the United States and internationally including in China and Russia proclaiming the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ. Maurice remained an active member of the group until his retirement.
In addition to his parents and wife, Maurice was preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Dan Clopton and sisters Mary Eubanks and Eloise Ewing. He is survived by a sister-in-law Joann Clopton and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18 at 3:00 p.m. in University Heights Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri with Dr. Danny Chisholm and Dr. J. Todd Forman officiating. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery prior to the service under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Christian Foundation for the benefit of Mountain Calling Ministry (Fund #1872490), 11625 Rainwater Drive, Suite 500, Alpharetta, GA 30009, or the University Heights Baptist Church in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 16, 2019