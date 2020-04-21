Services
Maxine Edna (Johnson) David


1926 - 2020
Maxine Edna (Johnson) David Obituary
Maxine Edna (Johnson) David

Chandler, AZ - Maxine Edna (Johnson) David, 93 of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Chandler Medical Center.

Maxine was born May 31, 1926 in Greenfield, MO to John and Frankie (Quick) Johnson. She graduated from Greenfield High School, Greenfield, MO in 1945.

She married Robert Bowman in 1946, and they were married 26 years. Together they had two daughters, Monica and Melissa and made their home in Independence, KS. In 1975, Maxine married Gerald David; they later divorced. While living in Independence, she was a member of the Eastern Star and was a past President of the Social Order of the Beauceant.

In 1987, Maxine moved to Springfield, MO where she met her longtime companion, of 20 years, John T. Carter. She was a member of South Haven Baptist Church. She later moved to Chandler, AZ to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kathleen Collier and her companion, John Carter. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Monica Crossan and husband Tom of Queen Creek, AZ and Melissa Hartley and husband Alan of Scottsdale, AZ; three grandchildren, Anne Crossan, Natalie Breen and husband David, and Tori Hartley; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Ava; and her niece, Marta Fontaine and husband Les.

Private burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Due to Covid-19, a public service celebrating Maxine's life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences and messages will be appreciated at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
