Maxine Joyce Page
Springfield - Mrs. Maxine Page, age 87, of Springfield, Mo was born on September 7th, 1931 in Sarcoxie, Mo. She left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Springfield after a bout with an illness.
Maxine was a wife, a loving mother, a sister, a grandmother, a great great grandmother, a homemaker and humble servant to all she would ever meet throughout her life.
Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Page, her parents Anna Elizabeth Pryor, and Sheridan William Pryor, two sons, Bobby Wade Page and Stephen Walter Page. Also preceding in death are five sisters and one brother.
Surviving are one daughter, Carolyn DeCamp and her husband Larry DeCamp; grandchildren, Jeff and Sheila Brawley, Tony and Jennifer DeCamp, Michelle Page, Sheridan and Beth Page, Luke and Krystal Simon, and Max Page; great grandchildren, Joell and Tiffany Calton, Dylon and Ashlynn Brawley, Cheyenne Brawley, Josiah Simpson, Shaelea DeCamp, Shayden DeCamp, Cody Dinwiddie, Laci Page, Faith Page, Olivia Simon, Sophia Simon, and Will Simon; and seven great great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Doris Cook.
A visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00pm with funeral services to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019