Maxine Murray



Springfield - Maxine Murray, 95, passed away on Monday, 15 July 2019 at 1 pm. She was born on October 25, 1923, in Elsey, Missouri, to Clyde and Lora Gamble, who preceded Maxine in death. On November 7, 1943, she married Billy Daniel Murray in Elsey, Missouri. To this union were born two children, Billy Max, residing in St.Louis, MO and Marilyn Kay, residing in Springfield. Billy D. preceded her in death on February 1, 2009. Maxine is survived by Marilyn Kay, and Billy M. & wife, Somchit, three grandchildren, Kevin Daniel Brown and wife, Carey and Bethany Kay Murray, residing in Boston, MA, and Jonathan William and wife, Lauren, of St. Louis, Mo, and great-grand children Larson William, Louise Michelle, & Colette Beverly Murray of St. Louis, Mo and Ethan Duckworth and wife Kathleen, and Faith Hurtado and great-great-grandson Noah Daniel Hurtado of Springfield, Mo. She was preceded in death by brothers, Roscoe & Truman and sister Mary(Gamble) Cox.



We wish to thank the staff of The Arbor's and Intrepid Hospice for their constant gentle and loving care. Visitation will be 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM - with a short sharing time starting at 1:00 PM, Thursday, 18 July 2019, in Walnut Lawn Funeral Home with a service and burial to follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.



Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.



By Billy Max Murray(son) and Marilyn Kay Murray(daughter) Published in the News-Leader on July 17, 2019