Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Melba Louise Baker

Melba Louise Baker Obituary
Melba Louise Baker

Springfield, Missouri - Melba Louise Baker, 98 of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1922 in Bogard, MO to Calvin Marion and Carmie Edith (Lance) Brock.

Melba married Harvey Baker on July 21, 1942 and to this union two daughters, Carol Ann and Linda Sue. She was a member of St. Luke Methodist Church where she was active in the choir, helping with Bible school and turkey dinners each month. Melba loved keeping a beautiful home, working in the yard and gardening.

She was able to stay in her own home until May of 2019.

Preceding her in death is her parents; husband, Harvey in 1980 and grand daughter LeAnn in 2007.

Survivors include her daughters, Carol Raby (Dale) and Linda Baker; brother, Gerald Brock (Mary Ann); two sisters, Lois Jean and Glenda; grandchildren, Rick Raby (Rhonda), Randy Raby (Tammy) and Lisa Waterman (Lon); ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

A private family service will take place at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel with a burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
