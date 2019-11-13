|
Melinda Ann Grable
Memphis - Melinda Ann Grable, 72, passed away November 5, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Born Aug 17, 1947 in Springfield, MO. Melinda moved with her parents to Kansas City in 1962. She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School and KU where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She studied music, voice, piano, and musical theater, and received her Doctorate in voice. Melinda moved to Memphis, TN. It was through her positions as Entertainment Director across the country, including Libertyland, Owner of The Grable Agency, and Co-Owner of Heartbeat Productions that she began to change the lives of young people. Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Grable. She is survived by three cousins, Marian Dawson, Evelyn Wallace and Carol Webster; many friends and hundreds of entertainers touched by her. Visitation will be 12-1pm, Nov. 16th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO, 64131 followed by services at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Teen Challenge of Memphis, St. Jude Hospital for Children, or a charity or music scholarship of your choice. *There will be a memorial/celebration of Melinda Grable's life in Memphis, TN after the 1st of the year. Details will come at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019