|
|
Melissa Ashby
Springfield -
Melissa Ashby, 62, Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at John Knox Village, Lee's Summit.
She was born August 23, 1956 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late Ray and Bettye (Terry) King. She was united in marriage August 30, 1977 to Bruce Ashby. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Melissa was a lifelong Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed traveling, whether long drives along the back roads or more recently 'Sister Cruises'. She and Bruce visited all 50 states in their travels. She was a loving wife, mom, bestest Mimi ever and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Johanna Kell and husband Ryan; Jessica Loney and husband Andrew; step-son, Jim Lucas and husband Chris Kupperschmid; brother, Ron Ortiz and wife Toni; sister, Lezlie King and husband Mark Burns; six grandchildren, Carter, Max, Olivia, Lucy, Lane and Lauren; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Chapel. The body has been cremated under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, 620 W. Republic Rd. Ste 107, Springfield, MO 65807.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019