Melissa Judy
Republic - Melissa Ann Judy, age 45, of Republic Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. She was born on July 30, 1974 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Gary and Terry (Messenger) Erwin.
Missy was united in marriage to Shane Judy, on June 30, 2000. In this life together, they had two daughters, Sierra and Sage, and a son, Joshua.
Missy was a vibrant woman that lit up the room with her smile. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She was known for her baking and enjoyed sharing with all her family and friends. She also loved just sitting in her easy chair with her little fur babies. She was a giving person, that would do anything for anyone. This was proven, even after her passing, by giving the gift of live by being a donor.
Missy is preceded in death by her grandparents; Harry and Vada Messenger, Gerald Judy, and Clifford and Pauline Morehouse.
She is survived by her husband, Shane; daughters, Sierra and Sage; son, Joshua (Devon) Maguire; parents, Gary and Terry Erwin; brothers, Troy (Crystal) Morehouse and Nick Erwin; grandchildren, Griffin and Marley; nieces, Aspen and Bre-Bre; nephews, Cody and Mason; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude's Children Hospital. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019