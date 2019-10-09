Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa R. Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa R. Meyer Obituary
Melissa R. Meyer

Springfield - Melissa R. Meyer, 62, Springfield, MO, passed away October 8, 2019. She was born in Sedalia, Mo on November 29, 1956, to Charles and Maxine Ramseyer. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School, completed an associates degree from State Fair Community College, a bachelors degree from Truman State University and a Masters degree from Missouri State University.

She was married to Ray Meyer on May 31, 1980 in Sedalia, MO. She's a retired school teacher and began her career in Knob Noster, MO and then moved to Springfield, MO and taught at Rountree, Bissett Elementary, Watkins and Wilder Elementary.

She enjoyed book club and first Friday with her friends. Spending time with family and friends. She liked attending Missouri Football and Springfield Cardinals games. Working at the Missouri State Fair.

She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine and is survived by her husband Ray, son Drew Meyer of Springfield, Father Charles of Sedalia, MO, Sister Melinda Aulenbach (Mark), of Lee's Summitt, MO, Brother Wayne Stevens, (Sally), Green Ridge, MO, Sister-in-Law Linda Meyer of Des Peres, MO, Nephew Stephen Meyer, (Natalie), and their children Zach, Jacob and Kaylie of Arnold, MO and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be at Greenlawn East, Sunday October 13, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Monday October 14 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now