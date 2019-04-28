|
Melodi K. Rayl
Springfield - Melodi K. Rayl, 72, of Springfield Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Cox South Hospital.
She was born October 19th, 1946 in Columbia Missouri, the eldest daughter of James Rayl and Geneva (Harrold) Rayl.
Melodi was the first polio patient the Springfield area had ever seen. She was featured as the March of Dimes poster child. Her diagnosis shaped her life, but she never let it keep her down. She was very active in the organizations she belonged to such as the Red Hat Society, Secular Franciscans, and Covenant of Christ Ministries.
She worked as a computer analyst for the federal government. She loved to read and create miniature sculptures. She also had a bit of a nerdy side and loved to go to Star Trek conventions.
Melodi was preceded in death by her parents, James and Geneva Rayl and her brother Stephen Michael Rayl.
Melodi is survived by her sister, Teri Murphy; her nephews, John Murphy and Will Murphy; her niece, Lauren Murphy; and many other extended family and friends.
A Visitation will be held at 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Chapel, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, MO, 65806.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Chapel, with Fr. Fergus Monaghan presiding over services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E Animal Rescue, 1328 W Sunshine St, Springfield MO 65807.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019