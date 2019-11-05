|
|
Melvin D. Blauvelt
Springfield - Melvin D. Blauvelt, 88 years old, of Springfield, Missouri left this life for his heavenly home on November 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Forest, and brother-in-law, Vern Gillett. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne of Springfield, Missouri; sons, Doug (Jacque) Blauvelt of Springfield, Missouri, and Dave (Cindy) Blauvelt of Kearney, Nebraska; daughter, Elaine (Dean) Kramcha of Denver, Colorado; mother, Ruth Blauvelt of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Eleanor Gillett of Lincoln, Nebraska; eight grandchildren — Ben, Bekah, Beth, Cannon, Carter, Aimee, Tank and Sydney; and 11 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Maranatha Village staff and Dr. Sheri Bethmann for their excellent care over the past 9 years. Visitation will be held at the Maranatha Village Chapel from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with the memorial service immediately following Saturday November 9. 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to The Crossing Camp Lex Campground 1006 N. airport Rd, Lexington, NE 68850.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019