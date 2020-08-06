Melvin (Mel) Dale Gayer
Ozark - Melvin (Mel) Dale Gayer, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in Ozark, Mo at the age of 81, with his family by his side. Mel was born on December 12, 1938, to Richard Eugene Gayer and Ruby Mildred Walker Gayer on a farm just outside Everton, MO. He and his two brothers, Jerry and Wayne, grew up on the farm and went to school in Everton. He was valedictorian of his graduating class of 1956. He attended Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in Rolla, MO. After graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering, he had a long career working for companies like Schlumberger Well Services, LTV Aerospace, Dayco Corporation, and Pirelli Power Transmission. In 2002 he and Nancy returned to Missouri.
Nancy and Mel attended the University Heights Baptist Church and Searchers Sunday school class. Mel had a deep love for the Lord, instilled at an early age by his wonderful mother.
An avid, accomplished golfer and fishing enthusiast, Mel also enjoyed watching professional bull riding, telling stories and jokes, and playing games with family and friends. His brilliant intellect, yet down-home charm and wit drew many friends from all over the world during his frequent overseas travels with Dayco and Pirelli. He was a rascal, but an honorable man who was loved and will be missed by all who truly knew him.
Mel is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Jason and wife Tonja of Springfield, son Todd and wife Erin of Oklahoma City, and daughter Amy of Tucson, Arizona, his brother Wayne David and wife Kim of Austin, TX, brother Jerry Eugene of Weatherford, OK, his nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The family wishes to thank Ms. Joyce Peterson, an RN with Integrity Hospice for her expert care and attention to Mel in the final days of his life.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that the visitation be no contact. (No hugging or shaking of hands). Visitation will be from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at University Heights Baptist Church, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to University Heights Baptist Church or Hospice Care(mercyhealthfoundation.net/springfield
). For additional information regarding services or donations go to wilsongriffin.com
.