Melvin Keith Marion
Republic -
Melvin Keith Marion was born November 25, 1928, the second of six children to Gladys Kerr Marion and Levi Marion of Topeka, Kansas. Raised in Topeka, "Mel" learned the value of hard work at an early age. At age 17, Mel joined the U.S. Navy at the conclusion of World War II. After serving two years, Mel then used the G.I. Bill to complete his schooling, culminating in his graduation from Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis in 1953.
Deciding to raise a family, Mel reasoned that opportunities on the West Coast seemed more abundant at the time, and after moving to Hollywood, he found that his true calling was firefighting. Joining the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1956, Mel worked his way up through the ranks to become Captain by 1969. He enjoyed talking not only about his adventures in rescue efforts, but also of sharing his passion for a good game of handball, and his interest in bodybuilding.
After retirement, Mel decided in the late 1970s to head back to his Midwestern roots, settling in Southwest Missouri. Thereafter, he spent a great deal of attention to his other lifelong passion, fishing.
Mel enjoyed the outdoors as much as he did more sophisticated pursuits, such as ballroom dancing, fine dining, and luxurious vacation getaways with his wife of 36 years, Linda, whom he met in 1983.
Mel was also grateful for his connection to his Savior Jesus Christ, and would heartily engage in a discussion about his faith and his love of the Lord.
In passing, Mel is survived by three younger brothers; wife Linda Marion; his original children, Keith Marion and Jane Alvarado; four stepchildren, Sherry White, Mark Phillips, Carla Woods, Brad Phillips and their spouses, as well as 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
An informal visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Avenue) with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 pm in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com