Melvin Paul Ogle



Strafford - Melvin Paul Ogle, 85, of Strafford, Missouri, peacefully entered into the gates of heaven on September 30, 2020 at his daughter's home in Green Bank, WV.



Born January 4, 1935 in Texas County, Missouri to the late Kenneth P. Ogle and Mable Roberts Ogle.



Melvin was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Strafford. Melvin served in the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Army. Later in life, Melvin built houses and did construction. His love of hunting and fishing developed lifelong friendships that he treasured. He was active at the Strafford Senior Citizens Center. Melvin had a sense of humor and precious joking spirit. Yet above all, he loved Jesus.



Melvin is survived by his devoted wife of sixty -one years, Martha Bailey Ogle, four daughters, Ramona Kay Cummings (Ted), Melva Renee Mallison (Bob), Linda Diane Darby (Paul), and Peggy Ogle. He has one sister Betty Ogle Lewis (Norman), seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton K. Ogle.



Memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2pm, at First Baptist Church of Strafford, Missouri with the Pastor Rick Durham officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the greatest tribute to Melvin would be to tell others of the saving grace of Jesus Christ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store