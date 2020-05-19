Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Ashworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith Anne Ashworth


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meredith Anne Ashworth Obituary
Meredith Anne Ashworth

Springfield - Meredith Anne Ashworth, 70, of Springfield, MO passed away on May 14th, 2020. She was born to Forrest and Geraldine Ashworth on May 4, 1950. She was raised in Mattoon, Illinois along with her sisters Sharon and Kerry. In 1966, her family moved to Louisiana, MO where she graduated from high school.

Meredith received a master's degree in education from Drury University. She had a genuine passion for teaching which impacted countless lives. She spent most of her career with the Springfield Public School System, including Boyd, Westport, and Fremont schools.

Her greatest joy was being God Mother to Rees Cowherd. She was able to be a part of his life journey from birth to adulthood. He learned about unconditional love and the importance of a faith-filled life. She was a parishioner at St. Agnes Parish.

Meredith enjoyed time with friends and always provided moments of laughter. She loved spending time with her pets. They all had a special place in her heart.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meredith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -