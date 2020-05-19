|
|
Meredith Anne Ashworth
Springfield - Meredith Anne Ashworth, 70, of Springfield, MO passed away on May 14th, 2020. She was born to Forrest and Geraldine Ashworth on May 4, 1950. She was raised in Mattoon, Illinois along with her sisters Sharon and Kerry. In 1966, her family moved to Louisiana, MO where she graduated from high school.
Meredith received a master's degree in education from Drury University. She had a genuine passion for teaching which impacted countless lives. She spent most of her career with the Springfield Public School System, including Boyd, Westport, and Fremont schools.
Her greatest joy was being God Mother to Rees Cowherd. She was able to be a part of his life journey from birth to adulthood. He learned about unconditional love and the importance of a faith-filled life. She was a parishioner at St. Agnes Parish.
Meredith enjoyed time with friends and always provided moments of laughter. She loved spending time with her pets. They all had a special place in her heart.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020