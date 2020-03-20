|
|
Meredith Lorance
Ozark - Meredith Lorance age 79 of Ozark, Missouri passed away with her daughters by her side on Monday March 16, 2020. She was born to Horace and Helen (Pearcy) Lorance on July 13, 1940 in Mt Leonard, MO. Meredith graduated from Stoutland High School, and was a member of Mt Pleasant Church in Lebanon, MO. Meredith went on to marry Joe Salmon and have two daughters.
Meredith was preceded in death by: grandparents AC and Lura Pearcy and Maurice and Dorothy Stoughton, parents Horace and Helen (Pearcy) Lorance; twin sisters Evelyn (infant) and Martha (Lorance) Tindle; uncles Leo and Victor Pearcy and aunt Freda (Pearcy) Moore.
Meredith is survived by: daughters Julie (Salmon) Rawlings of Springfield MO and Sheila (Salmon) Nichols and husband Mark of Nixa MO; sisters Judy (Lorance) French and husband Bill of Lebanon MO and Betty (Lorance) Pearcy and husband JL of Springfield MO; brother Clyde Lorance and wife Carol of Springfield MO; and four grandchildren, Lindsey (Rawlings) Flowers and husband Jeff, Lura (Rawlings) Thach and husband Jimmy, Taylor Nichols and Sarah Nichols, and two great grandchildren, Valan and Gisselle Thach that lovingly called her "Gmerry"; also multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Meredith (Merry) will be remembered for the love of her family, sassy humor, kindness, glitter and gold, and love of nature - especially flowers & plants, birds, tree frogs and toads. Her physical presence will be missed, yet her sweet spirit will continue to bloom as we all move through the seasons of life. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant something or donate to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020