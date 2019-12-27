|
|
Merrie Gail Pickering-Gray
Springfield - Merrie Gail Pickering-Gray, 67, of Springfield, MO passed away at Neighborhoods of Quail Creek on December 24, 2019. Merrie was born on December 24, 1952 to Lloyd and Rosalie (Hughes) Pickering. Following her graduation from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Merrie worked for many years at Consumer Markets Grocery in Bolivar and Springfield. With her grace and beauty she started modeling with Bob Dedmon both locally and nationally for hair and beauty shows. Her love of fashion continued as she worked at Chico's, and then in cosmetics for both Sephora and Macy's. Merrie had a magnetic personality and everyone she met became a friend for life.
On Oct 26, 1996, Merrie married Jack Gray whom she met early on while working at Consumer Markets. They celebrated 22 years of marriage before Jack passed away in 2018. Merrie was an original just like her artwork. She was an amazing painter like her mom, Rosalie; and she most enjoyed painting horses. She truly cherished living on the farm with Jack, watching her named cattle graze, listening to the birds singing in the backyard, and being with her adoring dog, Simon, whom will truly miss her. She loved fashion and enjoyed buying the latest trends, especially hats and shoes-the sassier the better! Merrie's favorite holiday was Christmas and she relished in cooking all of her mom's recipes including her famous ham. She enjoyed decorating her home, cooking for family and making Christmas special. Over the years many things have changed; but her friendship with her high school classmate Susie Ellis remained and they continued to be there for each other throughout their lives.
Merrie is survived by six brothers and sisters, Skip (Lacy) Pickering, Richard (Janet) Pickering, Susie (Geoff) Henderson, Sally (Joe) Hidy, David (Reneé) Pickering and Bobby Pickering. From Jack's previous marriage; she leaves her stepson Jack Andrew Gray (Diane); two stepdaughters Lesley Aldridge (Terry) and Stacey Becker-Scott; and her brother-in-law, Richard Welsh. Also surviving are her eight step-grandchildren, Kimber Gray, Katelyn Gray, Jessica, Tyler and Taylor Aldridge, and Ezra, Einn and Evan Becker. Merrie also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she dearly loved and cherished. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and her eldest brother Michael Pickering.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell, with Father Karl Barmann celebrant. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Please send donations in honor of Merrie to the Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue & Sanctuary or .
The family would like to thank the staff at Quail Creek, the Integrity Hospice team and her many friends for their kind deeds, visits, prayers and comfort during her illness.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020