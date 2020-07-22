Michael David Stillings



Willard - Michael David Stillings, 32 passed away July 15, 2020 at his home in Willard, MO. He was born August 16, 1987 to David Stillings and Lacinda Bortvit Ross.



He was a 2006 graduate of Willard High School. Michael pursued a career in Information Technology, working for Gannett out of the Springfield News Leader.



On October 29, 2016 he married the love of his life, Shayla Domeny. Together, they adored their life with two precious children, Brynn, 10 and Liam who just turned 1.



Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin and Gretchen Stillings and grandfather Larry Bortvit.



He is survived by his loving wife Shayla, daughter Brynn and son Liam. He is also survived by his dad, David Stillings and stepmom Karen Stillings; his mother, Lacinda Ross and stepdad Larry Ross; grandmother Starlene Bortvit, brothers Matthew Stillings and Joseph Ross; and step brothers Brady and Josh Gifford, as well as an immeasurable amount of other family and close friends.



Michael was a very devoted father, husband and son who treasured spending time with his family.



He was extremely tech savvy, loved building computers and playing his favorite video games with friends.



He enjoyed cooking countless dishes for his family and could often be found in the kitchen whipping up a new recipe.



He loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing with those close to him.



We will miss his ocean eyes, contagious smile and boisterous laugh. Michael was deeply loved.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 11226 N. Farm Rd 137, Brighton, MO.



In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations for an education fund for Brynn and Liam Stillings.









