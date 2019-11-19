|
Michael Dean Strong
Springfield - Michael Dean Strong, 47, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 13th, 2019. He was born on September 8th, 1972 at St. Johns Hospital (now Mercy) in Springfield, MO to Charley Strong and Mary Katherine Strong. Michael was graduate of Hillcrest High School and attended the Church of Christ. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and sewing. He was employed at Trail Lines as a truck driver and at Bus Andrews Truck Equipment Inc.
Michael is survived by his parents, Charley and Leslie, and Mary; his nephew, Chris Legan; his cousins, Tommy Mosher, Randell Mosher, and Colby Mosher.
Graveside services for Michael will be held at White Chapel Cemetery on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019