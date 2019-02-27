|
Michael Eugene Barker
Springfield - Michael Eugene Barker was born on May 8, 1946, in Springfield, MO. He departed this life on February 23, 2019, after a lengthy battle with bladder cancer.
Mike served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1964 and worked for Nabisco for twenty-seven years as a truck driver. Mike loved spending time with his family, participating in mountain man rendezvous, hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed travelling to national parks, Alaska and the Galapagos. Mike was a member of the Ben Abou Shrine in Springfield and the York Rite masonic lodge. Mike helped rescue and transport hundreds of dogs from kill shelters in Southwestern Missouri.
Mike is predeceased by his wife, Pamela Sue Barker, parents, Miles and Flossie Barker, brothers Bob, Elmer and Ronnie Barker and sisters Lola Murray, Margaret Ruth and Martha Minter. He is survived by his wife, Elise Barker, former wife, Diana Johnson and her husband, Jim; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sharon Barker and sisters Georgia Bellinger and Joann Ryan; sons Joseph and John Barker, step-son Chris Biggs, grandchildren, Anthony Batten and Deja Barker, Chewie, his devoted canine nurse and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 10-11 a.m., to be followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 1, at Greenlawn North, 3506 North National Springfield, MO. A private interment for the family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , Shriners or Valley Hills Animal Rescue at 1496 South Farm Road 63, Springfield, MO 65802, would be appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019