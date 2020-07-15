Michael Fain Donnelly
Seymour - Michael "Mike" Donnelly of Seymour, Missouri crossed over to join his ancestors on Monday, June 8th, 2020 during open heart surgery. Mike was born December 22nd 1944 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Harry "Irish" and Lucia Donnelly. He grew up in Westport, Connecticut where he graduated from Staples High School in 1963.
Mike lived an extremely varied and interesting life full of learning, hard work and adventures. A star high school & college athlete, college graduate, trade school graduate, parent, motorcycle enthusiast, miner, logger, survivalist and farmer, diesel truck mechanic, youth specialist, outdoor and animal lover, family therapist, countless other descriptors, and a great friend to many. He was a true renaissance man.
Mike moved around to various parts of the country before finally settling in the Seymour area with his family on a little farm in the late 70's. This ended up being his home until his death. After years of working as a mechanic, he became a family therapist for the Division of Youth services, where he spent many years and countless hours helping youth and families.
He would continue to have many grand adventures, including a stint of working in Antartica and Russia, but he always really enjoyed his small farm & supporting the local community in his own way. He was a big proponent of keeping things local long before it was trendy. Mike was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader who was a big supporter of the working people, the disadvantaged, the Earth, and his animal friends. Mike's love of laughter, truth, art, music, stories, justice and peace will remain his legacy.
Mike may no longer be with us, but his impact will certainly live on through the many people whose lives he impacted positively. One of his oldest friends said it best when he said, "I don't think there was anyone who didn't like Mike once they actually got to know him."
He was preceded in death by both his parents, his beloved sister, Lu Dudley and a number of very dear friends. He is survived by his two daughters, Sylvia and Lisa, two sons Joad (Coral) and Jean-Paul Bovee (Debbie), five grandchildren: Dalilah, Maggie, Nick, Brett, Lucy, nieces Jesse Wind, Molly, Lily, and nephews Daniel, Jacque and Joel, parenting partner and ex-wife Julie Lata (Tom), a world full of friends, 2 dogs and to even his surprise, 2 cats.
If you are called to give flowers, please consider purchasing from The Nest (417.889.6707) In lieu of flowers please consider doing any of the following to continue Mike's Legacy: buy local, help the little person in any way possible, call a politician, write a letter to an editor or participate in community activism/protests/politics.
Mike was a big supporter of animals, the Earth/Environmentalism, and fighting to help lift the disadvantaged up. One of the last causes/important project he was really proud of and helped support is a locally written and produced theatre production called "The Milly Project." A direct donation can be made: "The Milly Project" c/of the Gillioz Theater, 325 Park Central East, Springfield, Missouri 65806.
Here are some links if you'd like to learn more about the Milly Project: https://m.facebook.com/TheMillyTour https://www.news-leader.com/story/new/local/ozarks/2020/07/05/remember-milly-sawyers-black-hero-winning-just-side-history/5361181002/ https://www.columiamissourian.com/visuals/videos/the-milly-project-brings-the
story-of-abuse-and-slavery-to-columbia/article_23203a3c-58c0-11ea-9b76-a794548205fa.html
Castaway Animal Rescue www.carerescue.org
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez www.ocasiocortez.com
Amy McGrath www.amymcgrath.com
Nicole Galloway www.nicolegalloway.com www.lakotalaw.org www.whoisleorandpeltier.info
Or the cause of your choice.
Memorial Services will be held on August 9th and September 5th. For More Information Contact sdonnelly11@gmail.com/573.673.0259 or joad@sbcglobal.net
Fly High Michael Fain! Your legacy will continue on in so many people whose lives you touched and influenced. We will do our best to live life and make choices that would make you proud.