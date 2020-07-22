Michael Ivan Shealy
Michael passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 16, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease and its complications.
He was born in Bucyrus, Ohio January 15, 1945, and lived in the village of New Washington until graduating from high school. He attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio for two years and then enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years, serving the year of 1967 in Vietnam. He married Ellen Elaine (Lipsey), in Arlington, Virginia on October 1, 1968. This year, they would have celebrated their 52nd anniversary. After his discharge from the military, he earned a degree in Geology from the University of Connecticut. Upon graduation, he and Elaine immigrated to South Africa where he was employed by the South African mining company, Union Corporation, as a Mine Geologist in gold and platinum exploration. After returning to the states, he became a Financial Consultant for Merrill Lynch from 1985 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley until his retirement in 2008.
Michael embraced his life to the fullest and travelled the world. He especially liked sports. He played and excelled at many including basketball, tennis, racketball and skiing, but golf was his passion. He played semi-professional fast pitch as a right fielder in East Hartford, Connecticut from 1968-1974.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan John and Neva Alberta (Maul) Shealy, and two sisters, Jean Ann and Jane Louise. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, his brother, Dr. David John Shealy (MarsaLynn) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, nephew Aaron (Jennifer), nieces Sarah-Katherine and Rebecca (Shealy) DeYoe (Kevin), grandniece Nora and grandnephew Connor, his uncle Weldon Gene Shealy and aunt Doris May (Shealy) Strohm and many of his and Elaine's beloved relatives. The loving support of families, friends and childhood schoolmates were blessings to Michael during his last difficult days.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Burial and visitation at the gravesite will be at 10:00 AM, July 25th in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, New Washington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
(michaeljfox.org
).