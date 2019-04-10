Services
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2818 E Bennett St
Springfield, MO 65804
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2818 E. Bennett St.
Springfield, MO
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2818 E. Bennett St.
Springfield, MO
Michael Joseph Schlueter Obituary
Michael Joseph Schlueter

Springfield - Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 67 on Mon, 1 Apr, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret (Waller) Schlueter. Michael shall be forever remembered by his wife, Kathleen, and their children, Michael (Kati Rankin), Jeffrey (Cristina), Stacy (Julie Galloway-Batson), Kirk (Erin), Megan, and Scott; by his grandchildren Michael and Maddox, Timaree and Tristan, Sydney, Savannah, and Saylor, and Chloe; by his brother Albert (Sue) Schlueter, and sisters Mary (Howard) Matthews and Susan (William) Otto. Michael will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Michael was a friend to many and lived life to the fullest. He knew no strangers and was always juggling multiple projects from selling real estate, to searching for the best deals on cars (or anything else), helping with house renovations, babysitting grandkids, discussing politics and economics from a conservative viewpoint, and attending annual meetings of the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Michael loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed disturbing the peace and serenity of Bull Shoals Lake.

Rosary/Visitation: Thurs, 11 Apr, 6:00-8:00pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett St. Springfield, MO 65804. Memorial Mass: Fri, 12 Apr, 11:00am also at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Memorial donations in memory of Michael can be made to Springfield Catholic Schools, 2340 S. Eastgate Ave, Springfield, MO 65809 or Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, 424 E. Monastery St. Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019
