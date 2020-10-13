1/1
Michael Lee "Mike" Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lee "Mike" Hoffman

Springfield - Michael "Mike" Hoffman, age 75 of Springfield, MO, died on October 10, 2020. Born April 15, 1945, Mike enjoyed bragging that his birth scared Adolf Hitler so much, that Hitler immediately surrendered. Mike was quite a storyteller and loved to make people laugh. His love for God showed in his love for people.

Born and raised in Springfield, Mike grew up going swimming at Grant Beach, and he liked to brag that he was an alum of Central High School. Mike lived in Springfield his entire life, with the exception of the time he spent serving in the Air Force, including a tour during the Vietnam conflict as a firefighter on Guam. After returning home, Mike re-enrolled at Southwest Missouri State University, where he ultimately graduated with a B.S. in Marketing. While at SMSU, Mike met "a pretty little red head" who would later become his wife. Mike went on to work in the general office of Meeks Building Center for the last several decades of his career. After retirement, Mike graciously helped his mother-in-law with errands and picking up her groceries, while also taking care of the pets of the house, including his own dogs, Snick and Gizmo, and his grand-pup, Hairy.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Hoffman of Springfield, his daughter, Michelle Hoffman of Springfield, his brother, Charles Robert Hoffman (Charlotte) of Bentonville, Arkansas, and his sister, Beverly Beckmeyer of Springfield, as well as numerous extended family.

Services are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East, with private graveside services at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Mike's long-time church, Campbell United Methodist Church, or the Alzheimer's Association, which provided support and resources during Mike's battle with Alzheimer's.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved