Michael Leon Palmer
Michael Leon Palmer

Walnut Grove - Michael Leon Palmer, 67 of Walnut Grove, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Mike was born on July 7, 1953 to Lewis and Florence Palmer. In his senior year in high school he first saw the love of his life and after 3 years of dating, Mike and Jenny Forshee married in 1975. To this union three children were born.

Mike graduated from Marion C. Early High School in 1971. After graduation he attended College of the Ozarks and ended up completing his degree from Drury University in 1985.

Over the years he worked for Frisco Railroad, Paul Mueller Co, Cardinal Scale Co, Litton Ind and retiring from Hobart Food Equipment Co after 22 years of service due to health problems. During all of this time Mike and his family were engaged in raising beef cattle in the Polk and Greene County areas. Mike was an active member of the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jenny Palmer; children, Matt Palmer and wife Kelly, Amy Lane and husband Danny, Lindsey Palmer; grandchildren, Easton, Haven, Oliver, Judd, Aiden; cousins, Cindy Chesher and Rick Palmer; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Palmer; sister, Glenda Egan.

Mike will lie in state from 2:00PM-4:00PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Morrisville United Methodist Church, Morrisville with burial to follow in Oakville Cemetery, Morrisville, MO. The family requests that those attending services wear masks.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
