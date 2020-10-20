1/1
Michael Paul Copenhaver
1943 - 2020
Michael Paul Copenhaver

Springfield - Michael Paul Copenhaver was born November 25, 1943 to Donald Paul and Ercile (Sims) Copenhaver in Torrance California. Mike is survived by his wife Sherrie, his sister Donna Winger and her husband Clint, daughter Kimberly Saunders and her husband David, son Scott Copenhaver, and step-son Shawn Wheeler and his wife E. J. Mike also has two nephews - Neal and Drew Coats, one niece - Jessica Winger, eight grandchildren - Noah Friedrichs, Sydney & Derricc Waters, Colin Copenhaver, Alex Wheeler and Ben Wheeler, Lauren and James Saunders and two great-grandchildren - Krys and Etta Waters.

Mike spent half of his adult life in Tulsa, Oklahoma working as a regional manager for Georgia Pacific before transferring to Springfield, Missouri. After retiring at an early age, Mike spent many years working at Bass Pro in the fishing department. In addition to the occasional big purchase - a red Porsche or a new boat, he enjoyed many days at the lake house on Table Rock lake, fishing and enjoying nature. When he wasn't in the golf cart, he was on a lawnmower, smoking ribs on the grill, burning anything he could find in the trash barrel, or sitting on the front porch enjoying a beer or margarita. His life was most definitely a life well-lived.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 with visitation to follow in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In consideration of his love for the animal kingdom, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
