|
|
Michael Samuel "Sammy" Savage
Springfield - Michael Samuel Savage, age 74, of Wichita, KS passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at 8:56 am. Tracy and Eric were by his side. Sam struggled with his health his entire life and in 1995 was left permanently disabled by an autoimmune disorder.
Sammy was born in Springfield, MO on September 9th, 1944 to Emma Opal Bailey and Lawrence Lee Savage. Sammy graduated from Hillcrest High School Springfield, MO in 1962.
He worked at Frisco Railroad and spent the majority of his adult life as a commercial painter and worked at Seminole Paint and Decor. He then worked at Club Rodeo in Oklahoma City. He loved this job most of all especially when he made tips just by joking and laughing with customers. Working the door he discovered his true calling... flirting.
His deepest devotion was to family being a caretaker for his mother, and loving father. Sammy had a great and wicked sense of humor and loved practical jokes. He loved planting flowers, sunbathing, reading, and watching abnormally large televisions. He also loved to travel and take many road trips. He got great joy from spending time with his grandchildren. Most of all he loved to visit and socialize.
Sammy is survived by his two daughters and their spouses Tracy and Eric Ragain and Kelly and Todd Boehne; four grandchildren Kaynen Elias Boehne, Ryan Michael Ragain, Jacob Allen Boehne and Sarah Dawn Ragain; one sister Joan Barrett, two brothers and their spouses Jerry and Janet Savage; Larry and Connie Savage; many cousins and nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by both parents and a sister Charlotte Savage.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Sammy are invited to the Herman Lohmeyer Funeral home, 500 E Walnut St. Springfield, MO for memorial visitation starting at 1 pm Tuesday March 26th, 2019 with his service to begin at 2 pm, to celebrate his life.
If lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Autism Speaks.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019