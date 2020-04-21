|
Michael Shawn Bracker
Springfield - Michael Shawn Bracker, a Sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a life-long resident of Southwest Missouri, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2020, at the age of 51.
Mike is survived by his wife Melissa (Hudson) Bracker, his sons Austin and Nicholas Bracker, parents Robert and Connie Bracker, Melissa's parents Dennis and Vickie Hudson, sister Teresa Robertson and husband Dennis, brothers Gary Bracker, Dan Bracker and wife Tammy, brother-in-law Ryan Hudson and wife Tedra, nieces and nephews Shaw Robertson and wife Lauren, Adam Robertson, Abby Wright and husband Tyler, Hannah Bracker, Scout and Hawk Hudson, great nieces Kayda Wright and Elsie Robertson, and his aunt Elaine Bracker Campbell.
Mike was born in Joplin, Missouri, on December 10, 1968, to Robert and Connie Bracker. He graduated from Glendale High School, in Springfield, Missouri, in 1987. He attended Missouri State University, in Springfield, and graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Management. He worked various jobs prior to being accepted as a member of the 74th Recruit Class, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on July 1, 1997. Upon graduating from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy, Mike was assigned to Troop A, Warsaw, Missouri. Mike and his family later transferred to Troop D, Joplin, Missouri, where he was later promoted to Corporal. Mike and his family settled in Nixa, where he worked in the Division of Drug and Crime Control as an investigator, and was later promoted to Sergeant.
Mike was devoted to his wife and children. He married Missy on April 24th, 1993. Together they had two sons, Austin and Nicholas, who brought them never-ending joy. Mike loved performing home improvement projects, being outdoors and spending time in his workshop. He especially enjoyed being with family on the beach at 30A in Florida. He was a man of faith and was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Springfield, Missouri. Mike was a problem solver who cared for others. He was a selfless man who put others first both in life and death, volunteering to become a transplant donor. He devoted his life to serving and protecting Missourians. He was reserved yet could light up a room with his personality. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers and all who knew him.
A public visitation will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 12:00 to 7:00 PM, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM and will be live streamed through Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Mid-America Transplant, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East Suite 100 St. Louis, MO 63110.
His arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020