Michael (Mike) Thomas Frazier
Michael (Mike) Thomas Frazier, 73, of Conway, AR, passed from his earthly home
November 12, 2019. Born on November 16, 1945 in Springfield, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Glenn Frazier, Clever, MO.
Mike grew up in the country in Clever, MO, where he farmed, raised hogs and cattle, and milked cows daily. He learned to work hard and long, something he did his entire life. He was a standout basketball player in high school- the place where he learned to be a team player. What a team player he was and what a competitor. He would never quit, never fold until his objective was accomplished. Mike was strong physically and emotionally and strongly opinionated. He was fair and honest in all his affairs and well respected. He had a successful career in manufacturing, the last 25 years at Lawson Marden Thermaplate (Bemis) in Russellville, AR, where he was Site Manager. He was a Christian, a father, a husband and a good friend to many. His passions were his family, his dogs (Pumpkin, Hattie, and Roscoe), golf (Super Senior Club Champion at Centennial Valley Country Club 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), sports, and his home. Recently a fellow team leader at Lily Tulip, Springfield, MO, wrote of him with these words that aptly describe him, although somewhat crudely: "You took no crap off of anyone. Several of us wish we had the balls to be our own person. Trust me there will never be another Mike Frazier. They broke the mold after they made you and I am proud to call you my friend." There will never be another Mike Frazier, that's a fact. Mike was his own person, one of a kind and never to be forgotten.
Mike leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Diane Fisher Frazier; son, Chris (Lisa) Cadiz, KY; daughter, Lori Gough (Roger) Paducah, KY; stepsons Dan (Candace) Fisher, Maumelle, AR, and David Fisher, Atlanta, GA; sister, Judy (Steve) Walker, Bella Vista, AR; grandchildren, Lauren (Ezra) McNichols and Derek Frazier; and many relatives, former employees, golf buddies, and friends.
Visitation Conway, AR: 6:00- 8:00 PM Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd.
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Visitation Nixa, MO: 10:00-11:00AM Adams Funeral Home 109 N. Truman Blvd.
Followed by Celebration of Life, 11:00AM
Saturday, November 16, 2019
Burial will follow at Frazier Cemetery, Clever, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be to St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019