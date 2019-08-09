|
Michael W. Wiederaenders
Springfield - Michael W Wiederaenders was born 4 Feb 1945 in Houston, TX. He was the oldest of 8 children to W. W. (Tex) Wiederaenders & Olive Rose Helton. They moved to MO in the early 60's where Mike lived in the Roby, Plato, Success area. He had always wanted to serve on a submarine but his health kept him from that dream. Mike was a farmer and mechanic for most of his life. He lived in the Cabool, MO area for many years where he met the love of his life, Connie Griechen. In this union they have 4 children, Kristal formally known as Benjamin, Conrad, Edward, and Baalis. They later moved to Seymour, MO where they resided till his death on Aug 6, 2019. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents as well as 2 sisters Benita J. Isman, and Melissa D. Vonallmen. He leaves behind is wife and sons as well as 2 brothers: Patrick and Karen Wiederaenders of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Jonathan and Dixie Wiederaenders of Warrenton, GA; 3 Sisters: Kerry and Gary Sooger of Minneapolis, MN, Melanie and Pat Moore of Mansfield, MO, and Candace and 1st Sgt (ret) Michael Sternberg of Plato, MO. Michael was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life and truly believed in the Lord. He was always willing to help anyone in need and loved to serve others. He will be missed greatly. A memorial service will be held Aug. 31st, 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1105 State Highway CC, Marshfield, MO 65706).
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019