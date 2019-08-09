Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1105 State Highway CC
Marshfield, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wiederaenders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Wiederaenders


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Wiederaenders Obituary
Michael W. Wiederaenders

Springfield - Michael W Wiederaenders was born 4 Feb 1945 in Houston, TX. He was the oldest of 8 children to W. W. (Tex) Wiederaenders & Olive Rose Helton. They moved to MO in the early 60's where Mike lived in the Roby, Plato, Success area. He had always wanted to serve on a submarine but his health kept him from that dream. Mike was a farmer and mechanic for most of his life. He lived in the Cabool, MO area for many years where he met the love of his life, Connie Griechen. In this union they have 4 children, Kristal formally known as Benjamin, Conrad, Edward, and Baalis. They later moved to Seymour, MO where they resided till his death on Aug 6, 2019. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents as well as 2 sisters Benita J. Isman, and Melissa D. Vonallmen. He leaves behind is wife and sons as well as 2 brothers: Patrick and Karen Wiederaenders of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Jonathan and Dixie Wiederaenders of Warrenton, GA; 3 Sisters: Kerry and Gary Sooger of Minneapolis, MN, Melanie and Pat Moore of Mansfield, MO, and Candace and 1st Sgt (ret) Michael Sternberg of Plato, MO. Michael was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life and truly believed in the Lord. He was always willing to help anyone in need and loved to serve others. He will be missed greatly. A memorial service will be held Aug. 31st, 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1105 State Highway CC, Marshfield, MO 65706).
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.