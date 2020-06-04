Micheal L Ayers
Springfield - Mike Ayers, 62, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a brief battle with brain cancer. Mike was born on August 9, 1957 in Wichita, KS to Don and Patricia Ayers. He graduated High School from Parsons Kansas, attended Labette Community College and continued his education at Pittsburg State University, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a teaching degree in secondary education. After teaching for a short time, Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pittsburg State University. Mike was a very caring and compassionate person during his 27 years of nursing and a very devoted husband. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and pursued many artistic interests.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicki (Ayers) Razmus. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gale, one son, Joel Seiferd (Heather) one daughter, Julia Highfill Boller (Scott), four grandchildren and many nephews, a niece and other relatives.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Springfield - Mike Ayers, 62, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a brief battle with brain cancer. Mike was born on August 9, 1957 in Wichita, KS to Don and Patricia Ayers. He graduated High School from Parsons Kansas, attended Labette Community College and continued his education at Pittsburg State University, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a teaching degree in secondary education. After teaching for a short time, Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pittsburg State University. Mike was a very caring and compassionate person during his 27 years of nursing and a very devoted husband. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and pursued many artistic interests.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicki (Ayers) Razmus. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gale, one son, Joel Seiferd (Heather) one daughter, Julia Highfill Boller (Scott), four grandchildren and many nephews, a niece and other relatives.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.