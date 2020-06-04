Micheal L. Ayers
1957 - 2020
Micheal L Ayers

Springfield - Mike Ayers, 62, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a brief battle with brain cancer. Mike was born on August 9, 1957 in Wichita, KS to Don and Patricia Ayers. He graduated High School from Parsons Kansas, attended Labette Community College and continued his education at Pittsburg State University, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a teaching degree in secondary education. After teaching for a short time, Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pittsburg State University. Mike was a very caring and compassionate person during his 27 years of nursing and a very devoted husband. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and pursued many artistic interests.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicki (Ayers) Razmus. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gale, one son, Joel Seiferd (Heather) one daughter, Julia Highfill Boller (Scott), four grandchildren and many nephews, a niece and other relatives.

Graveside service will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
