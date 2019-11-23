|
Michele Byers
Fordland - Michele Ann Byers, 58, of Fordland, passed away near her family's home on November 22, 2019. She has left a heartbroken and grieving family who appreciate your prayers for her soul.
She was born December 12, 1960 in Washington, Kansas the daughter of Matthew and Joan (Wenzl) Uhlik. She was united in marriage to Patrick Lee Byers in 1984.
Michele attended college in Salina, Kansas. She was a nurse primarily at Cox Hospitals and dedicated her life's work to caring for babies in the nursery and NICU. She spent her time off gathering and sewing items for donation kits for needy mothers of newborns. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she founded her parish's chapter of Our Lady's Rosary Makers, teaching rosary-making and making rosaries. She enjoyed quilting and spending time in her herb garden and was Patrick's helpmate in planting, growing, and harvesting at Byers Orchard, the family peach business.
She was a generous, nurturing, patient, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Patrick; her four children, Adam, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Rachel; her six grandchildren, Joseph, Carita, Leander, Emiko, and two unborn grandbabies; her parents, Matt and Joan Uhlik; her three brothers, Christopher, Daniel, and Mark; her two sisters, Lisa and Susan; and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 - 7 pm, with a Rosary service following at 7:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Mansfield. Private burial will be at Easter Cemetery, Fordland.
Memorial donations may be made to "Patty Shull" with a memo of "Newborns in Need," 6082 Lake Freddie Road, Hartville, MO 65667.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019