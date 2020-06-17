Mike Burnett



Springfield - Charles Michael "Mike" Burnett, 68, Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Cox South. He was born April 9, 1952 in Springfield, the son of Charles Edward and Wilma Lucille (Trotter) Burnett.



Mike joined the United States Marie Corps in 1969. He served in the 1st Anglico Division receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Gallantry Cross, Bronze Star with Valor, Parachute Insignia and the Good Conduct Medal.



He was a man of honor and integrity. Mike's experience in the Marine Corps played an important role in his life; teaching him the value of discipline, teamwork and investing in a cause larger than himself.



Mike retired from BNSF/Frisco Railroad as a Carman after many years of service, where he developed lifelong friendships.



He enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, Terry at the Lake of the Ozarks. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid reader and liked watching old westerns.



Mike is survived by his loving wife, Nanette Salzman Burnett; his daughter, Angela Martin; three grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Freeman and husband Terry, Melinda Box and her daughter, Kaitlyn Box; sister-in-law, Renee Howard and husband, John; cousins, Janie Trotter, Sharon Risso and her husband, Bill; and numerous other family and friends.



Due to COVID 19, graveside services with full military honors will be announced at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue One, 1927-B E Bennett St., Springfield, MO 65804.









