Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Mike D. Salamy


1943 - 2020
Mike D. Salamy Obituary
Mike D. Salamy

Springfield - Greene County Deputy Sheriff retired Mike D Salamy was born to Rose Haskell and Sam Salamy, March 5, 1943. He passed away peaceful May 7, 2020 in his home in Springfield, Missouri. Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Dortha Salamy, his twin sister, Mimi Hall, his children, Cindy and Ralph Washum, Joseph and Caryn Salamy, Melinda Salamy, Beckie and John Lillard, Freeman and Trista Wilson, Ronnie and Carol Wilson, also 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 12:00 pm on Monday, May 10, 2020 one hour prior to service, with services at 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020
