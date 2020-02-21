|
|
Mike Harris
Springfield, MO. - William Michael Harris 63, Springfield, MO passed away February 17, 2020. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, on May 28, 1956 to Leonard L. and Elizabeth Joanne (Nenno) Harris. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a self-employed maintenance engineer, owning Industrial Systems & Automation. Mike formerly worked for the Paul Mueller Company. In his spare time, he was an avid boater and loved to go to Beaver Lake. Mike enjoyed working on cars and listening to blues and rock n roll music. One of his favorite things was driving Susie, his wife, around town while listening to talk radio in his van. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan Harris, five children: Anthony Gomez and his wife Vicki, Michael Gomez, Alisha Anne Harris, Elizabeth Jo Watson and her husband Josh and Marc Leonard Harris. He was also survived by eleven grandchildren: Anthony, Marissa, Nick, Mikey, Olivia, Isabella, Evan, Carmen, Silas, Madi, Eric as well many extended family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Greenlawn North Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020