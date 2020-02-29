|
Mildred A. Renshaw
Ash Grove - Mildred A. Renshaw, Ash Grove, MO passed away at Ash Grove Healthcare on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Flemington, MO on April 25, 1917 to Oliver and Loa McCracken. She married Sanford Renshaw on January 26, 1940. To this union, three daughters were born.
Mildred was a nurse who worked at Cox North for 35 years and at Willard Care Center as a weekend night supervisor; she retired from nursing at age 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford; her parents; brothers, Glen, Kenneth and Oliver McCracken Jr; sister, Thelma; son-in-law, Don Kerr; and one great grandson, Davin.
Mildred is survived by daughters, Rebecca Kerr, Omaha, NE, Nina Cox, Springfield, MO, Susan Rust (Troy), Ash Grove, MO; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and her only remaining sibling, sister, Maxine Turner, Great Falls, VA.
Visitation will be from 5:30PM until 7:00PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Mildred's name to Ash Grove Sunshine Center and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020