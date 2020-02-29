Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Renshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred A. Renshaw


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred A. Renshaw Obituary
Mildred A. Renshaw

Ash Grove - Mildred A. Renshaw, Ash Grove, MO passed away at Ash Grove Healthcare on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Flemington, MO on April 25, 1917 to Oliver and Loa McCracken. She married Sanford Renshaw on January 26, 1940. To this union, three daughters were born.

Mildred was a nurse who worked at Cox North for 35 years and at Willard Care Center as a weekend night supervisor; she retired from nursing at age 82.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford; her parents; brothers, Glen, Kenneth and Oliver McCracken Jr; sister, Thelma; son-in-law, Don Kerr; and one great grandson, Davin.

Mildred is survived by daughters, Rebecca Kerr, Omaha, NE, Nina Cox, Springfield, MO, Susan Rust (Troy), Ash Grove, MO; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and her only remaining sibling, sister, Maxine Turner, Great Falls, VA.

Visitation will be from 5:30PM until 7:00PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Mildred's name to Ash Grove Sunshine Center and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
Download Now