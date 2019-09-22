|
|
Mildred Imogene Baker
Springfield - Mildred Imogene Baker (you probably knew her as "Midge" or, if you were really lucky, "The Midgie") entered eternal life on September 14, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri.
Midge was born in Springfield on August 30, 1923, to Glenn and Eda (Davis) Brayfield. Midge graduated from Springfield High School, a proud member of the Class of 1941. Several years later, she decided that her longtime classmate, Tom Baker, was not so bad after all, and they married on December 20, 1947. Tom and Midge lived for many years in Sedalia, MO and Branson, MO before returning to Springfield for retirement. Last December, they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Midge earned a Registered Nurse degree from Burge School of Nursing in 1946. However, raising up kids right was most important to Midge and Tom, so she spent most of her working years as a mom — and later Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great-Grandma. Her grandkids would like to add another descriptive "Great" to that title, because she really was that great.
Midge compiled a book of songs, "Lullabyes That I Sang to My Children and Grandchildren, and Wish I Could Sing to You."
In her lifetime, Midge taught us all valuable life lessons. Those who have taken her lessons to heart will continue to ensure that every baby will be kissed, every child will have a Fun Spot bank, snacks will be available immediately following each meal, hungry ducks will have bread, pets will hear sparkling conversation, the guests will have a warm bed and the kids a soothing lullabye, and no behind will be without a comfy chair.
In addition to both of her parents, Midge was preceded in death by her sister Helen Haymes, and brothers Robert, Joe, and Jerry Brayfield. Her spirit is carried on by her children and grandchildren: Beverly (husband Bill Zieres, daughter Kelly Williams); Jan (husband Richard Bahner, daughters Katie Lammers, Annie Barney, and Christy Tapps); David (wife Sandi, children Park Baker and Karlei Baker-Dietz); eight great-grandchildren and (so far) two great-great grandchildren; her brother Don (Janie), sister-in-law Portia, six grandsons- and great-grandsons-in-law, eight very special nephews and nieces, and an extended family of relations and friends too numerous to list but well beloved.
Midge's "Celebration of a Life Well Lived" will begin at 12:30, at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte 4500 Lone Pine Ave, Springfield. We hope that friends and family will bring a memory to share. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019